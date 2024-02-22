Eric Young confronted by former WWE teammate in TNA

Eric Young had a simple plan for Thursday night’s episode of Impact (Feb. 22, 2024). Call out Frankie Kazarian, and settle their differences in the ring. Kaz had a different idea by ushering in a ghost from Young’s past in WWE.

Kazarian is fresh off a heel turn after attacking Young. Kaz was tired of losing, so now he’s taking what he deserves. Kazarian declined to participate in the match, because he decides the terms when to fight. Instead, Kaz introduced a man closely associated with Young in WWE. Enter Big Damo (aka Killian Dain).

The burly man from Belfast is a former teammate of Young in the Sanity stable for NXT and WWE. Damo was released in 2021.

Damo dominated Young early with the power advantage. The aggressive hoss style was taking its toll on EY.

Damo shouted that Young has gone soft. EY rallied with passion for a Death Valley Driver. Damo responded with a hefty slam and a running elbow drop. The tide turned in Young’s favor when he surprised Damo for a superplex. Damo still had juice in the tank, but Young countered a fireman’s carry into a piledriver lift for a front slam to win.

Afterward, Young challenged Kazarian to a match at No Surrender on February 23. TNA made it official, and they sweetened the pie. The winner will earn a world title shot.

BREAKING: Based on @TheEricYoung's challenge tonight, @milanmiracle has made a match between him and @FrankieKazarian official for #NoSurrender TOMORROW LIVE on TNA+ - plus the winner will challenge for the TNA World Championship at #Sacrifice on March 8 in Windsor! pic.twitter.com/px43s6oQ5N — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 23, 2024

The surprise of Big Damo was an interesting piece of the puzzle in the larger story between Young and Kazarian. Damo looked good in the ring as a power brute, but I don’t think this is leading to a new partnership. Kaz was unimpressed at Damo falling in defeat. That doesn’t mean Damo couldn’t mend fences with Young in TNA. Time will tell if this was a one and done special appearance from Damo.

Were you excited to see Big Damo pop up under these story circumstances in TNA?