Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) shows new attitude for TNA in-ring debut

TNA rolled out the red carpet for Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) with several vignettes over the past month. Ash was dignified and classy as a perfume model. Her attitude became completely different when inside the ring for her wrestling debut in TNA. Ash was downright mean and nasty as an entitled diva.

Ash by Elegance was introduced by her personal concierge during Thursday night’s episode of Impact (Feb. 22, 2024). The nameless assistant, played by George Iceman, rudely shooed the opponent and the referee out of the ring. He laid it on thick hyping Ash’s arrival as an experience that will captivate the mind, body, and soul. The concierge urged the live crowd to get their cameras ready before they lose control over her absolute beauty and magnificence.

Welcome Ash by Elegance. She entered wearing a furry shawl. Ash disrobed, caressed her body, and posed seductively around the ring for photo opportunities.

Ash wrestled Savannah Thorne. The diva demanded that Thorne kiss her hand to start the match. When Thorne scoffed, Ash clotheslined her. Ash turned up the heat with aggression. When the referee tried to do her job, Ash sassed back that she knows the rules. The ref isn’t the boss of her.

Ash hit a handstand elbow drop. When Thorne had the gall to fight back, Ash exploded with anger. She closed out the easy victory with a handspring back elbow in the corner followed by a swan dive senton. The concierge was pushy toward the ring announcer and the ref to celebrate Ash as the winner.

History was made with the debut of Ash by Elegance in TNA, and it was worth the wait. Her arrival demanded attention and piqued curiosity for her future in the Impact Zone. The new character is flush with attitude. Ash’s personality came across like a star, even if it is in her own mind. The concierge is a nice touch to build heat.

What was your reaction to the TNA in-ring debut of Ash by Elegance?