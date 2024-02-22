ROH announces next PPV date for Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor is ready once again for the PPV scene with their first major event of the new year. ROH announced that Supercard of Honor takes place on Friday, April 5 at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets for Supercard of Honor go on sale February 24.

No matches have been announced yet, so let’s look at the champions list to get a gauge on the card:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena

Athena ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston ROH World Tag Team Championship: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher ROH Women’s World Television Championship: new belt ready for inaugural titleholder

new belt ready for inaugural titleholder ROH World Six-Man Championship: Bullet Club Gold

Athena is competing against Nyla Rose in a 2-out-of-3 fall tables match airing tonight (Feb. 22) on episode 52 of ROH TV on Honor Club. We’ll won’t have to wait long to see if there is fallout leading to a rematch. Beyond the Native Beast, Athena doesn’t have any obvious challengers next in line.

AEW folded Eddie Kingston’s gold into the Continental Crown, so the Mad King may be defending the ROH World Championship, the AEW Continental Championship, and the NJPW Strong Open Championship at Supercard of Honor. But first, Kingston has to get past Bryan Danielson at Revolution on March 3. That is far from a guarantee. In fact, I’m picking Danielson to win at the AEW PPV, which would mean the American Dragon would be wrestling on this upcoming ROH PPV. Beyond Kingston and Danielson, there are no contenders being built up to call next.

The Undisputed Kingdom won the ROH tag titles from MJF in a handicap match as part of an orchestrated plot by the devil (Adam Cole) in collusion with Samoa Joe. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett have since been occupied on AEW programming. In the Tony Khan era of ROH, the tag title scene started with the epic trilogy between the Briscoes and FTR, then the division went the route of multi-team PPV matches.

Wheeler Yuta regained the Pure Championship by cheating against Katsuyori Shibata. Yuta has been dealing with an injury, so the Pure division has been put on ice in his absence.

Kyle Fletcher made the Callis Family proud by winning the vacant ROH television strap. He started strong with frequent defenses on ROH TV, but rumors suggest visa issues have sidelined the Aussie for the time being. If Fletcher is able to wrestle at Supercard of Honor, then Ethan Page is a potential opponent to keep an eye on. He has been racking off wins to build his case for a shot. Page’s motivation is to keep the promise to his daughter of bringing home a championship.

ROH is holding a tournament for the inaugural women’s television championship. The competition began with 16 competitors, and we’re currently down to 12 halfway through the first round. Episode 52 of ROH TV will air the remaining opening bouts. Based on the tournament bracket, the betting favorite for the final is Billie Starkz versus Taya Valkyrie.

Bullet Club Gold are six-man champions. They have also been too busy on AEW television to appear on ROH TV.

Another bout that could be booked for Supercard of Honor includes Dalton Castle smashing the face of John Morrison. The peacock declared that he would give anything for the match, and Johnny TV chose ownership of The Boys. Castle felt conflicted upon hearing that request. He has yet to officially give his answer.

As is tradition, Supercard of Honor takes place during WrestleMania weekend in the same area. That means the Forbidden Door will likely be open for sharing talent with other promotions and the indies.

