- Regarding AEW’s hiring of Jen Pepperman, Dave Meltzer posted that people in WWE believed Pepperman as heading to AEW “because she’s very close with Mercedes Moné.”
- Ashley Massaro’s daughter tweeted that Cara Pipia, who represented herself as Massaro’s “best friend” on Ashleigh Banfield’s podcast recently, is “the last person my mom would want speaking on her behalf”. She added that she hadn’t watched Pipia’s interview with Banfield, so “she(cara) could be correct” as “the things my mother faced during her years with WWE were real.”
- Becky Lynch is a big favorite to win the women’s Elimination Chamber match at sites such as BetOnline.
- Before last night’s Dynamite, Tony Khan posted about it being “one of the most hectic weeks for injuries + unexpected unavailability” in AEW history.
- Kyle Fletcher hasn’t appeared for AEW lately due to visa issues, per Fightful Select. Rush also posted recently that while he’s medically cleared to return, he needs to get his visa through AEW before he’ll be back.
- On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Ace Steel confirmed he’s working as a producer at TNA.
- Here’s a fun/weird one: Vanilla Ice claimed on his YouTube channel that he’d bought a lowrider used by Eddie Guerrero, thinking he’d gotten a great deal on it because the previous owner didn’t know it used to belong to the WWE Hall of Famer. But Chavo Guerrero sent him a message on X to say he has that car, which was purchased by John Cena and given to him as a gift after Eddie’s death.
