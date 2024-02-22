Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 112 (Feb. 22, 8 pm ET)

PWM Ben Franklin (Feb. 24, 6 pm ET)

PWF Goodbye Crystal Coast (Feb. 24, 7 pm ET)

B!P Everything Is Alright (Feb. 24, 7 pm ET)

Limitless Bitter Taste (Feb. 24, 7:30 pm ET)

Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. the Unit Charles Mason vs. Dezmond Cole Ace Romero vs. Sami Callihan Alec Price vs. Lio Rush Channing Thomas (c) vs. Rip Byson (Limitless World Championship)

TWE Consequences (Feb. 24, 8 pm ET)

BSPW New South vs. Bloodstorm Pro (Feb. 24, 8 pm ET)

Beyond Kick (Feb. 25, 6 pm ET)

Brick City & TJ Crawford vs. Matt Quay & Post Game Allie Katch vs. Zayda Steel Brittnie Brooks vs. Janai Kai Marcus Mathers vs. Richard Holliday (No Disqualification Match) Aaron Rourke vs. Brad Hollister Dezmond Cole vs. Lio Rush Alec Price vs. Megan Bayne Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaelyn Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship) Krule (c) vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

Inspire AD & NTPW Battlewars: The Next Generation (Feb. 25, 6 pm CT)

Prestige Moment of Violence (Feb. 25, 7 pm PT)

Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, & Tiger Mask IV vs. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) & Titus Alexander Gregory Sharpe vs. Jordan Cruz KUSHIDA vs. Sonico Alan Angels vs. Chris Sabin Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) (Prestige Tag Team Championship) Jordynne Grace vs. Sandra Moone Mascara Dorada vs. Rey Horus “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Mustafa Ali

On FITE

VxS Arrival (Feb. 23, 8 pm ET)

GCW Touch the Sky 2024 (Feb. 23, 8 pm CT)

Joey Janela vs. Sam Stackhouse Billie Starkz vs. Jimmy Lloyd Aramis, Microman, & Oni El Bendito vs. Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco, & Latigo) John Wayne Murdoch vs. Pagano Jacob & Zilla Fatu vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Allie Katch vs. Mance Warner (Texas Bullrope Match) Blake Christian (c) vs. Fuego del Sol (GCW World Championship) MonsterSauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

BLP In Defense of the Genre (Feb. 24, 3 pm ET)

Alex Zayne vs. Rico Gonzalez Kennedi Copeland vs. Myung-Jae Lee Dex Royal vs. Tre LaMar Aleah James vs. Heather Reckless Joey Janela vs. Levi Everett Rachel Armstrong vs. Skye Blue Eli Isom vs. Matt Makowski (c) BLP Midwest Championship) Bang and Mathews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Gaston LaRue & Percy Drew vs. Highlight Reel (Damien & Damon Reed) vs. Latino’s Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Hayden Backlund & Trevor Outlaw vs. Twist and Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) Joshua Bishop vs. Kevin Ku (c) (BLP Heavyweight Championship)

Free matches here!

Marcus Mathers vs. Richard Holliday

ELIJAH vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Adam Maxted vs. PAC

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.