The Rock is producing a Ric Flair biopic

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions announced today (Feb. 21) that they’re developing a movie about the life & career of Ric Flair.

The news came via The Wrap. Johnson and his usual partners Dany & Hiram Garcia will produce the film. Kevin Misher of Misher Films, with whom they worked on the Saraya “Paige” Knight-focused Fighting With My Family back in 2019, will also have a producer credit on the Flair biopic.

Johnson is quoted in the piece, and he’s unsurprisingly enthusiastic about the project:

“As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, thank you for the house, Ric.”

The announcement lists several of Flair’s many accomplishments in pro wrestling and claims that “he’s still wrestling at the age of 74, currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.” To date, Flair has been ringside for some matches in AEW, but he hasn’t wrestled an official match since his self-promoted “last” one in 2022.

Not mentioned anywhere in the announcement or article is the controversy surrounding accusations of past inappropriate sexual behavior against Flair that resurfaced after a 2021 episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary series. Immediate fallout from the “Plane Ride From Hell” edition of that show included WWE and sponsors downplaying their relationship with Flair, but after a pair of statements from Flair and with the passage of time, most of the wrestling world has resumed celebrating The Nature Boy.

This movie project would seem to be the latest example of that.