The NWA announces ‘newly minted all-encompassing partnership’ with The CW

A lot has happened since National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan announced his promotion has two separate television deals with a top 20 network in October of last year.

Several of the things that have happened have involved NWA content streaming on The CW’s online platforms. New episodes of their flagship show Powerrr started premiering on The CW app earlier this month, for instance.

Today (Feb. 21), the NWA is making it all official in a press release that also clarifies how their PPV-type events will be repackaged for Powerrr, and announces the behind-the-scenes reality show that’s been talked about for months.

Here that is:

BILLY CORGAN & NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE (NWA) ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH THE CW NETWORK STREAMING FLAGSHIP PROGRAM NWA POWERRR & MARQUEE EVENTS SUCH AS PARANOIA NOW MUCH ANTICIPATED NWA SIGNATURE LIVE EVENT HARD TIMES 2024 ON MARCH 2 FROM DOTHAN, AL SLATED TO BE MONUMENTAL PROGRAMMING ON NWA POWERRR SET TO PREMIERE UNTITLED UNSCRIPTED SERIES STARRING BILLY CORGAN IN 2024 LOS ANGELES, CA February 21, 2024 – Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning founder of The Smashing Pumpkins and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) President Billy Corgan proudly announces an exclusive streaming deal for NWA with The CW. Under this newly minted all-encompassing partnership, multiple NWA programs will be streaming and on-demand via The CW platform and portal in the United States. Democratizing access to action-packed wrestling from some of the sport’s biggest, boldest, and brightest personalities, all programming is notably available free of charge and without a subscription via The CW app. It represents a monumental power move for NWA. The partnership not only amplifies the brand’s presence throughout popular culture and the zeitgeist, but it also sets a precedent for wrestling, at large. Flagship program NWA Powerrr is live on the platform now and features ‘Return to Robarts’ programming emanating from the historic Robarts Arena in Sarasota Florida. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays with past seasons also available to stream. Additionally, the much-anticipated Paranoia Live Event on Powerrr is also now available on The CW. Shot on January 13, 2024 at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the signature live event Paranoia features some of the league’s top stars and a myriad of thrilling high-octane matches. Next up, the massive signature live event Hard Times 2024 will premiere on the platform as part of future episodes of NWA Powerrr, streaming on both CWTV.com and the CW app. Regarding the alliance, Corgan commented, “The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform. The network’s audience represents a very wide swath of American culture—which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We’re excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling. With NWA, there’s honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it’s coming from the underground. It’s similar to rock ‘n’ roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we’re pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity.” Additionally, a brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan’s life, family, role as President of NWA, and his “day job” will also debut on The CW later this year. Co-produced by Corgan’s own production company Lightning One Inc. and Nacelle Company, it offers an unprecedented vignette into every dimension of his world with unparalleled candor. Corgan continues to deepen the storied mythos and legacy of NWA—one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. He has carefully curated matches and sought-out exciting new talent, building a haven for future superstars to shine with attitude, integrity, power, and panache. As such, NWA currently serves as a home to the likes of EC3, Matt Cardona, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, The Immortals (Odinson and Kratos), Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage), Aron Stevens, Austin Idol, The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Ruffo, Colby Corino, Mims, Max the Impaler, “The Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell, Burchill, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, May Valentine, among others. With more heavyweights, more drama, and the most bravado, Billy Corgan, The CW, and NWA will enthrall and thrill inside and outside of the ring throughout 2024 and beyond. Stay tuned.

In addition to having the NWA available on their streaming platforms, The CW will be the television home of WWE NXT starting this Oc`tober.