WrestleVotes notes that they heard there were “multiple people within the company under the impression Jey Uso was winning the Intercontinental title on Raw.” This was apparently on show rundowns “as late as 6 pm.”

For what it’s worth, PW Insider says Bruce Prichard was backstage at Gorilla for Monday Night Raw this week, apparently back to work after he was out dealing with triceps surgery.

His recent activity on Twitter has led to obvious speculation that Sheamus is returning to WWE television very soon.

SEScoops says they were told Omos is being held out for “the right program for either him or an opponent would could use a big win.”

According to Fightful Select, Josh Alexander asked TNA not to extend his contract as he had planned to “survey the landscape.” That said, he’ll work hard for them while under contract for the next year.

The Grizzled Young Veterans told Fightful they are operating as true independent wrestlers right now, working for a variety of promotions. They are open to signing with a company, however, even WWE under the right circumstances.

