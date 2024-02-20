Danhausen returns to Ring of Honor

Danhausen makes his return to Ring of Honor for the first time since 2021. Actually, he already made his return for a match taped last week, but the footage airs Thursday night on episode 52 of ROH TV.

Danhausen wrestles Brandon Cutler.

Danhausen originally appeared in ROH during 2019, which was his first step up from the independent circuit. Danhausen feuded with Brian Johnson to officially earn an ROH contract at the end of 2020.

Danhausen reflected on that moment in an interview session. He was rich with sacks of money and famous on television, but he never received a blimp. This promo gives a glimpse behind the logic of his quirky behavior.

Danhausen’s final match in the previous era of ROH was tagging with PCO against the Briscoes in November of 2021. Mark Briscoe was able to borrow teeth from Danhausen’s jar.

Danhausen joined AEW in January of 2022, but he has yet to wrestle in ROH under the Tony Khan ownership era. That time has now come.

The advertised lineup so far for ROH TV episode 52 includes:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Nyla Rose in 2-out-of-3 falls tables match

Athena (c) vs. Nyla Rose in 2-out-of-3 falls tables match ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament first round: Four singles matches with Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade, Viva Van vs. Abadon, Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone, Sussy Love vs. Taya Valkyrie (full tournament bracket)

Four singles matches with Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade, Viva Van vs. Abadon, Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone, Sussy Love vs. Taya Valkyrie (full tournament bracket) Exodus Prime vs. AR Fox vs. Matt Sydal vs. Komander in Four Corner Survival

Ethan Page vs. Anthony Henry

Danhausen vs. Brandon Cutler

ROH TV is available for viewing through Honor Club. The monthly subscription costs $9.99.

