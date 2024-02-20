TNA extends contract of Josh Alexander

TNA currently has a public perception of turmoil after Anthem fired president Scott D’Amore. The company took a step to stabilizing their image by extending the contract of Josh Alexander.

TNA confirmed the news, first reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling Exercises Its Option to Extend Contract of @Walking_Weapon, as first reported by @SInow!



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/7qySBNcGuZ pic.twitter.com/ztin87iDfW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 20, 2024

Alexander is TNA’s biggest star and considered the standard-bearer for excellence in the ring. This will be his sixth year in Impact/TNA. His list of accolades within the company include two-time world champion, two-time tag team champion (with Ethan Page), and former X-Division champion. Alexander holds the records for longest reign with the world title (335 days) and the longest reign with the world tag team title (380 days).

Alexander will become a free agent in 2025, but his focus is on the here and now to grow TNA. Alexander stated:

“TNA, those are the letters that inspired me to get in the ring and chase this wild dream. TNA picking up the option means I have a lot of work to do, and I’m excited to put in the work and make it happen.”

Alexander will give maximum effort to lead TNA in the absence of Scott D’Amore.

“I have so much respect for Scott. Working with him over the last five years, and seeing the way he operates, he is the ultimate leader. I’ve tried to take pieces of that in the way I give advice to people. My goal is to lead by example. We have a locker room of like-minded people and we all have a chip on our shoulder. Those shows in Vegas [Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes] were so successful, and it’s tough to say we can be even more successful than we were under Scott, but I’m going to bust my ass trying.”

The new era of TNA without D’Amore begins at No Surrender on February 23. Keeping Alexander with the company is a smart step moving forward for the next year. It should hopefully have a trickle down effect of easing tension in the locker room and from fans under the uncertainty of new management.

What’s your reaction to TNA extending the contract of Josh Alexander?