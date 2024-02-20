Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- The Rock and Roman Reigns’ segment on last week’s SmackDown was scripted, per SEScoops. The script was the result of discussions between Triple H, Rock, Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Brian Gewirtz. The segment was produced by Michael Hayes, who produces nearly all of Roman’s segments and matches.
- Drew McIntyre has the best odds to win the men’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday at online sportsbooks like BetOnline. Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are big favorites to retain their titles in Australia.
- While discussing the status of Netflix’s Vince McMahon documentary series on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer questioned when or even if it will come out after the Janel Grant and Ashley Massaro allegations. It was finished and close to release prior to Grant’s lawsuit.
- Some in WWE have told Meltzer that Stephanie McMahon being implicated in the alleged cover-up of Massaro’s 2006 rape accusation has changed their perception of her. During her father’s hush money scandal, Stephanie was seen as having lost a power play to oust him. Now those Meltzer spoke to feel Steph & other higher-ups at WWE must have known more about Vince’s misdeeds earlier.
- A Fightful Select report on the McMahon sex abuse scandal included that several WWE talents they’re spoken to say they aren’t prohibiting from addressing Grant’s lawsuit in interviews or other public forums. It also mentioned that an anonymous former WWE talent is considering coming forward with their story of experiences relevant to the case.
- WWE will receiving a $1.676 million tax credit from the state of Ohio this year, per a Columbus Dispatch story on the $44 million the state’s giving to television and film productions happening there in 2024. WWE’s project isn’t specified, but there’s speculation it could be tied to previous rumors about Cleveland hosting SummerSlam.
- Former Impact World champ Steve Maclin’s TNA contract expires in May, according to Fightful Select.
