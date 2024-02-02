Report: Jacob Fatu is a free agent

Add another huge name to the free agent market.

Cassidy Haynes and Bodyslam reported confirmation that Jacob Fatu is officially a free agent from MLW. His contract was rumored to go through 2025, but the Samoan Werewolf is now clear to sign anywhere.

Rikishi blatantly hinted as much on social media.

JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF

If you know then you know .



Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene . Its TIME



Who will sign him @wwe or @aew ??



— RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) February 2, 2024

Jacob is a member of the professional wrestling Samoan dynasty (Anoaʻi family). He is the son of Samuel Fatu (aka Tonga Kid and Tama), the nephew of Rikishi and Umaga, and cousins with the Usos. That’s just a few of the bloodline connections, which also include Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Fatu will be a hot commodity for WWE and AEW. His presence makes natural sense in WWE to join family. Booker T is openly lobbying to help him get his chance. Tony Khan has a big announcement for Dynamite next week. Rumors for that piece of news point elsewhere, but you never know.

Fatu reached his highest success holding the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for 819 days. Despite the report on his free agency, Fatu still has unfinished business in MLW. He is scheduled to collide with Japanese legend Yuji Nagata at SuperFight on Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia, PA. The MLW SuperFight event will be available for viewing through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.

If you’ve never seen Fatu in action, check out his recent hoss fight against Alexander Hammerstone in the main event of MLW Holiday Rush.

Fellow free agent Hammerstone commented on social media to endorse Fatu:

I’ve wrestled some of the best wrestlers in the world… and Jacob is near the very top of that list. My greatest rival. Always brought the best out of me, and I can’t wait to see where he turns up…. Because there is no roster in the world where he won’t standout. Love you, Uce

