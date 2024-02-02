TNA adds two championship bouts to No Surrender

The next special event for TNA is No Surrender on February 23 in New Orleans, LA. The card had been empty until now. A pair of championship bouts were added as fallout from Hard to Kill.

First up is the TNA World Championship. Moose won the title from Alex Shelley at Hard to Kill. The Motor City Machine Gun is demanding a contractual rematch for No Surrender. TNA made it official.

BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA World Championship against @AlexShelley313 on February 23rd at #NoSurrender LIVE on TNA+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!



Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw both had big nights at Hard to Kill. The Juggernaut won the Knockouts Championship from Trinity. The Quintessential Diva won the Ultimate X match to earn a shot at the gold. That shot comes at No Surrender.

BREAKING: @JordynneGrace will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @GiseleShaw08 on February 23rd at #NoSurrender LIVE on TNA+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!



Two more championship contests are percolating in the Impact Zone, but they have yet to be signed in ink. Mustafa Ali made it clear that he is coming after the X-Division Championship held by Chris Sabin. MK Ultra want revenge on Rosemary and Havok to regain the Knockouts tag titles that they lost at Hard to Kill.

How is the No Surrender card shaping up so far?