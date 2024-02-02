Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was given the impression that AEW has made a higher offer than WWE to sign free agent Kazuchika Okada. WWE is “going with the idea that if Okada wants to come to WWE, he’ll come to WWE.”
- Meltzer expects that Okada will probably be “making up his mind any moment.”
- As far as Tony Khan’s ‘big announcement’ next week is concerned, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez said, “I strongly believe that they have Mercedes [Moné] and that’s the announcement next Wednesday.”
- Meltzer claims that AEW was originally going to make the announcement last Saturday (Jan. 27), but they realized it was “probably not the best day” because it would get lost in the coverage of the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit.
- PW Insider notes that Bron Breaker, Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes are all scheduled to be at tonight’s SmackDown.
- According to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, a live episode of AEW Rampage will air following the March 20 episode of Dynamite. The change is due to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament airing on Friday, March 22, in Rampage’s normal time slot.
- For what it’s worth, Meltzer thinks WWE’s current mindset on Brock Lesnar is, “How long do we figure it’s gonna take for this thing to blow over?”
