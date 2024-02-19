AEW is two weeks away from hosting the Revolution PPV on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The card has been updated with opponents for Sting’s final match.

The lineup for Revolution currently includes:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks

The Young Bucks didn’t politic to earn their shot at the AEW tag titles. Instead, they went on a two match win streak to earn #1 in the rankings. That was business. Matthew Ronjon Jackson and Nicholas Lee Jackson also made it personal by soiling their fancy white suits with the blood of Sting and Darby Allin. The emotion for revenge has been paved for Sting’s final match.

Sunday, March 3#AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV!

Greensboro, NC

Tornado Tag Match

Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson



It's @Sting's LAST MATCH as he & @DarbyAllin seek revenge & defend the titles against the @youngbucks! pic.twitter.com/gDS4GZ6xe6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2024

The other new addition this week is a five-star firecracker. Don Callis needed an all-star opponent for Konosuke Takeshita, so he kept it in the family for a singles bout against Will Ospreay. It is unclear if a story angle will break out from this matchup. One thing that is clear is that this contest will kick so much ass.

Sunday, March 3#AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV!

Greensboro, NC



Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita@TheDonCallis said it will be the match of the decade, as two Don Callis Family members @WillOspreay & @Takesoup go head-to-head LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/b4vLMYn7uq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2024

As for the story with the rest of the official bouts, Swerve Strickland went to a time-limit draw against Hangman Page to become #1 contenders for Samoa Joe, Toni Storm has deep history with Deonna Purrazzo despite the Timeless gimmick affecting her memory, Roderick Strong has jealous eyes on Orange Cassidy’s gold, and Eddie Kingston is tired of the disrespect from Bryan Danielson.

With six official matches so far, there is still plenty of room left for additions to the card. Storyline directions point to these options as possible candidates:

Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia and/or Adam Copeland

FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli rematch

Hook vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship

Will Hobbs vs. Sammy Guevara

Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

Mark Briscoe waging war on the House of Black

Adam Copeland battled Daniel Garcia to determine Christian Cage’s challenger for the TNT Championship, but the Patriarchy interfered in the match to cause a no-contest. Christian added injury to insult with a conchairto to Copeland. The fallout has not yet been addressed over who will receive the title shot.

FTR rumbles with the Blackpool Combat Club this week. Both teams need PPV opponents, so a rematch makes sense no matter the outcome on Dynamite. Brian Cage aims to prove that Hook is a flash in the pan. Will Hobbs and Sammy Guevara are hunting each other. It’s only a matter of time until Ruby Soho snaps on Saraya for trifling in her love story with Cool Hand Ang. The House of Black got payback on Mark Briscoe by driving a spike into his head. Dat Boy isn’t one to let that lie.

The trios division is cloudy at the moment. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn stand as champions. Their new friendship with Bullet Club Gold doesn’t appear to be leading to a showdown this quickly. FTR and Garcia are ranked #1, but they seem to be busy in separate directions.

The TBS Championship scene might lead to Julia Hart defending against Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, or Thunder Rosa. Hart has beef with Stokely’s angels, but Thunder is higher in the rankings.

If action is needed for stars like Ricky Starks, the Face of the Revolution ladder match would fit the bill. That gimmick bout was introduced for the second annual edition of Revolution in 2021, but it was moved to Dynamite last year in 2023.

Share your thoughts on the current lineup for Revolution. Which matches do you think fill out the rest of the card?