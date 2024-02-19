Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Fightful Select, there were discussions at one point to do Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the U.S. title at WrestleMania 40 but they don’t know if that’s still the plan as of now.

For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mercedes Mone was looking for a raise from WWE she wasn’t asking for more than other top stars in the company.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rey Mysterio should return in “a few weeks.” He was originally hoping for late January but couldn’t make that happen.

The WON also notes Kota Ibushi will be out anywhere between six months to a full year.

Julia Hart probably won’t be cleared in February but AEW doesn’t expect her injury to be a long-term issue, says Fightful.

They also say Nick Comoroto isn’t injured and has been absent from AEW simply because they’ve chosen not to use him right now.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.