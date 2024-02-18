‘Top Dolla’ AJ Francis is coming to NWA and MLW

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis is making moves in the world of professional wrestling. He is currently beefing with Joe Hendry in TNA. In addition, Francis will also be appearing in NWA and MLW.

Francis announced that he will be at NWA Hard Times on March 2 in Dothan, AL. No details have been revealed yet in regard to a storyline or an opponent.

Francis has a date with MLW for Intimidation Games on February 29 in New York City. Top Dolla provided a juicy promo to sink our teeth into. His target was former world heavyweight champion Alex Kane.

At MLW Burning Crush, Top Dolla reintroduced himself as AJ Franci$ with a money sign. The hottest free agent in the world puffed a cigar in his driveway full of expensive automobiles. Francis gave respect to Kane for his spectacular title reign, but he wanted to know when recognition would come his way. Francis is the first brother to concoct an all black faction to represent the culture. He is a man that stands up for his people no matter the consequence. Francis believes he would make a better face of MLW than Kane. It was revealed that Top Dolla is a member of the World Titan Federation.

Kane is currently booked to wrestle Bobby Fish at Intimidation Games. The official graphic advertises Francis as arriving to MLW at that same event.

Outside of professional wrestling, Francis is busy with charity events. He supported the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida this weekend.

Supporting the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida w/ some Legends. pic.twitter.com/iTf84i1ofo — Dolla (@AJFrancis410) February 18, 2024

Francis will also be attending a Gun Violence Prevention event on March 10 in Maryland.

Gun Violence Prevention



Maryland, I’m coming home March 10 pic.twitter.com/7vJv13Erco — Dolla (@AJFrancis410) February 17, 2024

Are you excited to see “Top Dolla” AJ Francis appear in NWA and MLW?