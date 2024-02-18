Hijo del Vikingo suffers injury, may need surgery

Hijo del Vikingo is widely recognized as a high flyer of the highest magnitude in this generation of lucha libre wrestlers. With great risk comes great reward. Unfortunately, such amazing athletic feats can also be hazardous to his health. Vikingo suffered an injury to his right knee on Saturday night (Feb. 17, 2024) and may need surgery.

El Hijo del Vikingo no pudo terminar la lucha en la Arena López Mateos. Se lesionó la rodilla derecha después de un movimiento.



Tras la primera valoración en la arena, se habla de que puede ser una ruptura de ligamentos. pic.twitter.com/XBOShTRy9N — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) February 18, 2024

Vikingo was in trios action with Psycho Clown and Wotam against Fresero Jr., Trauma I, and Demonio Infernal for the Alianza Universal de Lucha Libre (AULL) promotion at Arena López Mateos in Tlalnepantla, Mexico.

Más Lucha posted video of the incident. Vikingo was battling Demonio Infernal when he landed awkwardly on the mat twisting his knee. Vikingo screamed in pain, and the action stopped immediately as medics checked on his injury. Demonio Infernal was a classy opponent carrying Vikingo to the back.

Más Lucha also spoke to the ringside physician for a health update on Vikingo. Doctor Méndez stated that he likely damaged his knee ligaments, and it looks like a tear or rupture. The luchador will need clinical tests to determine the full extent of the damage. A complete tear would require surgery.

Hijo del Vikingo currently holds the AAA Mega Championship. His reign stands at 806 days and counting. Vikingo is also a frequent guest star on AEW programming.