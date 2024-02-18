Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 10-17, 2024 — New Japan’s The New Beginning In Osaka & Fantasica Mania shows with CMLL, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Point at again, cause you’re still going to the main event of WrestleMania...

Calling “bullshit” helped the Royal Rumble winner finish just in front of Raw’s petty teller of truths.

The Iconic half of the AEW’s new Tag champs followed closely behind the top two, with his partner behind a tie between a pair of WWE stars who were just on opposite sides of separate betrayals.

A time limit draw didn’t prevent the Mogul from getting a title shot.

The NXT champ and his respected rival (who was also betrayed by one of the folks tied for fourth) both earned spots toward the bottom of the Top Ten.

Which was rounded out by Roman Reigns’ new partner, and one half of the Dusty Cup-winning Wolf Dogs.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 45

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Drew McIntyre

3. Sting

4. (tie) Bayley

4. (tie) Carmelo Hayes

6. Darby Allin

7. Swerve Strickland

8. Ilja Dragunov

9. Trick Williams

10. (tie) Bron Breakker

10. (tie) The Rock

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where there was a discussion in the comments last week about whether this is already a wrap. And while mathematically it is possible for our almost season-long leader to be caught, based on the way this year’s voting has gone it’s extremely unlikely he will be...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 10

1. Orange Cassidy - 123.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Swerve Strickland - 52

9. Jay White - 47.5

10. (tie) Gunther - 46

10. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 46

