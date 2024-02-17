Tessa Blanchard & Lady Frost fail to win CMLL women’s tag titles, Thunder Rosa in attendance

Tessa Blanchard’s new dream is to win a championship in CMLL. The celebration of achieving that goal will have to wait after Blanchard and Lady Frost failed to win the CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship on Friday night (Feb. 16, 2024) in Arena Mexico.

Blanchard and Frost challenged Stephanie Vaquer and Zeuxis. The title bout was for one fall. Highlights popped with a Spanish Fly from Zeuxis to Frost off the apron, Vaquer with a flying crossbody to the outside, and Frost with a twisting dive down to the floor. Down the stretch, the challengers almost earned the win with a flying Codebreaker from Tessa and a corkscrew moonsault from Frost. The champions rallied in the end. Zeuxis crushed a package piledriver on Blanchard, and Vaquer smashed a package backbreaker to Frost. Double pin to win.

For an interesting side note, Thunder Rosa was in attendance for that bout.

Nothing came from that appearance on screen for a storyline, however, Thunder has been yearning for a match against Vaquer.

Todos tienen preguntas. Mi respuesta es YO ESTOY LISTA. @Steph_Vaquer para ti mi respeto y amistad, eres una de las mejores, pero no hay mayor respeto que chocar en el cuadrilatero. Eso es la inmortalidad.

Solo faltan de resolver ¿Cuándo y dónde?

En #Mexico… pic.twitter.com/UTJjivTlJx — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 25, 2023

The Chilean also holds the CMLL Women’s World Championship. The Forbidden Door is open for business between AEW and CMLL. That much is clear with AEW sending the Blackpool Combat Club and Willow Nightingale to wrestle at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 29. Perhaps the door can swing open once more for Thunder to challenge Vaquer in Arena Mexico.