The competition is underway to crown the inaugural Ring of Honor women’s world television champion. Four of the eight first round matchups took place on episode 51 of ROH TV, and the full bracket has been revealed.

On to the first round results.

Queen Aminata defeated J-Rod. J-Rod took control early with physicality, but she missed with risk on a flying splash. Aminata rallied with running strikes. A drop toehold stifled the queen’s momentum. Aminata dodged a corner attack, and J-Rod collided into the corner. Aminata seized the moment for a release German suplex and a running headbutt to win.

Aminata spoke about her victory backstage. She didn’t move to this country to be average. Aminata represents the entire African continent. She is not in ROH to play. Her sights are on the women’s television title.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachael Ellering. This was a battle of best friends. Ellering had the size advantage, but Hirsch was scrappy with suplexes and submissions. During the contest, Hirsch damaged Ellering’s elbow. The ringside doctor had to pop the joint back into place for the match to continue. Even though Ellering was flying with one wing, she didn’t want any pity. Ellering drove that point across by pie-facing Hirsch. Legit responded with an explosion of offense. Ellering could do little to protect herself, however, she grit through with heart and veteran savvy. Hirsch landed a moonsault. Kick out by Ellering. Hirsch followed for a suplex and a running knee strike. Ellering countered the cover for a crucifix pin. Hirsch escaped and finished with another running knee. That blow earned the win.

In the locker room, Ellering’s arm was in a sling. Hirsch felt guilty about injuring her friend. Ellering had no ill will. It was all fair in competition for the women’s TV title. Ellering plans to support Hirsch moving forward in the tournament.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora. The OG Badass focused on working the lower back. Adora fired up with aggression, but her back gave out lifting her opponent for a torture rack. Martinez clubbed Adora behind the head, then she slapped on the Border City Sleeper. Martinez modified the hold to crank on the back, and Adora tapped out.

Diamante defeated Kiera Hogan. Competitive bout with Hogan a step quicker. After the Hottest Flame executed a neckbreaker, Diamante called for a medical check. That was a ruse to sucker Hogan in for a stunner in the ropes. Diamante went on a run of offense, but Hogan regrouped for a superkick. Hogan delivered a flurry of strikes, however, Diamante caught her to counter for a rolling cutter to win.

Take a peak at the updated ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament bracket.

Next week’s first round matchups include:

Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade

Viva Van vs. Abadon

Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone

Sussy Love vs. Taya Valkyrie

