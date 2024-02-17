The ongoing saga between Dalton Castle and John Morrison just got juicier. The latest chapter on episode 51 of ROH TV on Honor Club revolved around Johnny TV’s special request in exchange for granting Castle’s desire for a match. Johnny dropped a bombshell to take what is most precious to the peacock, and we’re not talking about cheese.

Before Castle’s business with Johnny, the peacock had a match against the returning Kenny King. K-I-N-G King is a two-time ROH TV champion and a three-time ROH tag team titleholder. King was recently plying his craft in Impact.

The eye contact in this picture is intense, but it’s nothing compared to the sparks we will create in a ring.

Welcome back, K-I-N-G.



TONIGHT: https://t.co/M7s4YJ1Ees pic.twitter.com/pbLPQcvOcM — Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) February 15, 2024

Castle was flanked by the Boys. His energy was low due to exhaustion all week thinking about what Johnny could ask for. Castle offered anything for a match to smash John TV’s face.

Under those stressful conditions, Castle was outclassed athletically by King. Castle increased his intensity to hang with a wrestler of King’s caliber, but King was still a step ahead. Castle relied on his brain power to pull a fast one on King. The peacock countered a running attack into the Bangarang for victory.

Afterward, Castle demanded John TV’s presence to reveal the conditions for a match. Johnny was joined by Taya Valkyrie to voice the request. They wanted the Boys. The Boys were aghast at the idea, and they were even more saddened that Castle was considering it.

Keep in mind that this proposal is just to have the match. This isn’t a wager for spoils to the winner. Johnny and Taya truly are a devious couple.

Do you think Dalton Castle will accept this request? Or is the price too high for the opportunity to smash Johnny TV’s face?