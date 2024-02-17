ROH books special stipulation for women’s world title fight

The feud between Athena and Nyla Rose erupted with violence. The Native Beast ambushed the Fallen Goddess to chokeslam her through a table. Athena returned the favor with a sneak attack to send Nyla through a table. Athena and Nyla will finally meet in sanctioned combat, and ROH booked a special stipulation for the women’s world championship bout. If you’re sensing a tables theme, then you are on the right track. But it isn’t as simple as a standard tables match. The Native Beast demanded an extra wrinkle to ensure even more pain.

The back and forth negotiations played out over three scenes during episode 51 of ROH TV on Honor Club. It started with a rumble in the hallway. Athena attacked Nyla with half of a broken table. The Native Beast lived up to her nickname by pounding Athena down to the ground.

Athena reflected on this feud. She has been knocked on her ass by Nyla. The concern of losing the title showed across the champ’s face. Athena doesn’t know what will happen when they wrestle, but she won’t back down from a fight. Athena issued the challenge for a tables match.

Nyla generously accepted the offer, but she wanted more. Since the Native Beast enjoyed slamming Athena through tables so much, it will be a 2-out-of-3 falls tables match. The winner must drive their opponent through tables twice.

That unique championship challenge is scheduled to air next week on ROH TV.

Do you like the idea of a 2-out-of-3 falls tables match for the feud between Athena and Nyla Rose?