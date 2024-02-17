Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates there is growing frustration in the AEW locker room related to Tony Khan’s reaction to poor ticket sales and smaller live audiences. More specifically, “there’s the feeling that popularity is declining overall and changes have to be made to turn it around and he’s acting like everything is fine.”
- The Observer pushes back on speculation that WWE booked The Rock for WrestleMania 40 in order to take attention away from the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit.
- WON says WWE “definitely expected and planned for” some fan backlash to the angle on Feb. 2 where The Rock took Cody Rhodes’ spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, the company did not anticipate just how strong the negative reaction would be. WWE hoped that Cody’s endorsement of The Rock would prevent the backlash from snowballing the way it did, and keep things on track for a WrestleMania main event of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.
- One source told Fightful Select that Shotzi is expected to be “out for a significant amount of time” after suffering a knee injury at this week’s NXT double taping.
- The site also heard there have been talks in WWE about Baron Corbin joining Bron Breakker on the main roster and possibly changing their team name to “Spear Of Days.”
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer heard that AEW star Britt Baker isn’t cleared yet but “she’s been training very hard for her return” and “indications were that it shouldn’t be that long.”
- Fightful heard that Chris Jericho is going to be off AEW TV for “at least a couple of weeks.” He will be touring with Fozzy overseas.
- Meltzer mentioned that NXT star Nikkita Lyons “is injured again” after recently returning from injury.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
