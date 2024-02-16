Tommy Dreamer entertainingly shoots down report he’s TNA’s new head of creative

This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter dropped this morning (Feb. 16), and contained an update about TNA’s creative team after Scott D’Amore’s firing last week:

Tommy Dreamer is now the head of creative as many expected with D’Amore gone.

As that report started to spread online, several other outlets refuted it. One of those happened to be Sirius XM’s Busted Open, where one of Dave LaGreca’s rotating crew of co-hosts is... Tommy Dreamer.

On today’s Busted Open, Dreamer clarified his role in TNA creative. The ECW legend offering a very funny argument to prove he’s not the last word backstage in D’Amore’s absence:

“Oof. I’m so glad people know things about my life that I don’t know. Everything is staying intact how it was before, with myself, Robert Evans, and Delirious from Ring of Honor. So there are no changes, and I purposely made sure that was a thing. So, whoever reported about my stuff and my life, thank you. “But as someone who has been doing the same stuff for the entire time I’ve been there, nothing has changed. Thanks for the promotion. I hope I get a raise with this fictitious position. Because if I was head of creative, you know Moose is losing the title to me at whatever the next show is. Book myself on top, brother!”

So who is running creative? According to PWInsider, that would Ariel Shnerer, the former General Manager of Fight Network (owned, like TNA, by Anthem). Shnerer isn’t officially “head of creative”, but is in charge of overseeing all TNA content. He has been working with Impact/TNA since Anthem acquired it, and even occasionally appears on television as “Dr. Ariel”. Shnerer is said to report directly to new TNA President Anthony Cicione.

But if Dreamer beats Moose for the TNA World title next weekend at No Surrender, we’ll know what’s really up.