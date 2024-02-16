TNA adds two title bouts, hoss fight, & grudge match to No Surrender card

TNA hosts No Surrender on February 23 from New Orleans, LA. They bolstered the card with four match additions, including two title bouts, a hoss fight, and a grudge match.

Bullet Club’s ABC is in the middle of a 2-out-of-3 series with the Grizzled Young Veterans for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. GYV took the first round with the mischievous aid of cheating. Ace Austin and Chris Bey evened the score in round two. The third and final round goes down at No Surrender. Winners take the gold.

BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against @JamesDrakePro and @ZackGibsonGYV at #NoSurrender on February 23 LIVE on TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans.





Rosemary and Havok made a splash in their return to TNA by winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championship from Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. MK Ultra were granted their contractual rematch against Decay for No Surrender.

BREAKING: @WeAreRosemary and @FearHavok will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against @mashaslamovich and @Kelly_WP at #NoSurrender on February 23 LIVE on TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans.





Big Kon is out to prove himself as the baddest man in TNA. In doing so, he picked a fight with PCO. The two monsters have raged on each other in recent weeks. Now, it’s time to collide in an official hoss fight.

BREAKING: Two monsters collide as @PCOisNotHuman faces @Big_Kon1 at #NoSurrender on February 23 LIVE on TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans.







Simon Gotch shocked the Impact Zone by posing as a TNA fan to execute a sneak attack on the unsuspecting Josh Alexander. Gotch explained his motivation to take this drastic approach. He felt that his name was erased from history as Alexander’s opponent five years ago. Gotch pushed Alexander to his limits, and that performance caught the eye of Scott D’Amore to offer the Walking Weapon a contract with Impact. The rest is history for Alexander, while Gotch was left to toil in obscurity. TNA booked that grudge match for No Surrender.

The TNA No Surrender lineup for February 23 currently includes:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley in No Surrender Rules

Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley in No Surrender Rules Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali TNA World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Havok (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

Rosemary & Havok (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

PCO vs. Big Kon

