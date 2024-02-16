Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said “the word coming out of AEW” is that Jeff Hardy “does not have a concussion, but he has a broken nose.” The injury occurred during his match against Sammy Guevara that was taped for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer claims that people backstage were “in a panic” when Shotzi “blew out her knee” at this week’s double taping for NXT. She apparently “left the building on crutches.”
- According to Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre’s contract with WWE now “extends past WrestleMania.” WWE added time to the end of his current deal due to “some injury and inactivity time.” Sources close to Drew reiterate that a new WWE deal has not been signed.
- TBS Champion Julia Hart has not wrestled in over one month, but Fightful hasn’t heard about what kind of injury she is dealing with. However, the site says there have been “some creative ideas floated that needed to await her clearance.”
- Per Meltzer, Anthem made the decision to fire Scott D’Amore before last month’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, and “Scott knew” about it. D’Amore’s attempt to purchase TNA “was in response to knowing that he was going to be gone.”
- PW Insider says now that Endeavor owns WWE, “the old traditions and plans are out the window in favor of whatever they deem to be the best moves for the company.”
