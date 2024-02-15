Simon Gotch’s beef with Josh Alexander dates back five years ago

Simon Gotch made a physical statement last week by posing as a fan in TNA to attack Josh Alexander.

This week on Impact (Feb 15. 2024), Gotch explained his motivation for the heinous ambush. The former Vaudevillain was a guest on Alan Angels’ talk show, Sound Check.

Gotch pointed to a moment in history five years ago when Alexander was awarded an Impact contract after an indie match in Destiny Wrestling. The Walking Weapon went on to have a fairy tale journey to win the world championship. Gotch took umbrage with how his name has been erased from that story. He was Alexander’s opponent for that match that wowed Scott D’Amore. Gotch was the one that pushed Alexander to the limit, and he received no credit for it. Even worse, Gotch wasn’t given any opportunity with Impact. That’s why Gotch has a bone to pick with Alexander. He wants a rematch, if Alexander is man enough.

When @Walking_Weapon earned his TNA contract five years ago, it was right after wrestling @deviousjourney. Gotch feels like his role in that moment has been erased from history. #TNAiMPACT @Alan_V_Angels pic.twitter.com/QTyOkpqLS5 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 16, 2024

Alexander burst through the door at the end of Gotch’s promo, and a scuffle ensued. TNA announced that Gotch will get his wish for a match against Alexander at No Surrender on February 23.

Are you interested in Alexander versus Gotch at No Surrender? What’s your take on the storyline to produce this grudge?