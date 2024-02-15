Joe Hendry makes fun of Top Dolla’s botched dive

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis thought he got the upper hand on Joe Hendry in a musical battle, but Hendry had a song at the ready to make fun of Dolla’s botched dive.

Francis has been beefing with Hendry ever since the Scotsman interrupted Dolla’s TNA debut. Hendry was scheduled for a singles bout against Deaner on Thursday night’s episode of Impact (Feb. 15, 2024), however, Francis took a page out of Hendry’s songbook to produce a diss rap.

Hendry had a hunch this was coming, so he had a standby music video retort. The theme was Dolla being banned from diving.

.@joehendry is ready to fly with a brand new rendition of "I Am" just for @AJFrancis410. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/aagkO663JF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 16, 2024

Hendry’s lyrics are a reference to Dolla’s moment of infamy in WWE.

Francis had the last laugh on this evening by chokeslamming Hendry down to the mat. Surely a match is in the works. As of now, there has been no official announcement by TNA.

While the beef continues to cook, are you awarding the winner of this round of diss tracks to Francis or Hendry?