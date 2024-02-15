Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- In an interview with E! News that was released on Tues., Feb. 13, The Rock says he came back to WWE to “create the biggest WrestleMania event of all time, the biggest match of all time between myself and Roman Reigns.” It’s not clear when the interview was recorded, but many are taking it as confirmation that WWE changed plans for the main event of WrestleMania XL after fans rejected a Rock/Reigns match in support of Cody Rhodes.
- After speculating earlier this week that Drew McIntyre’s signed a new contract with WWE, PW Insider has learned that the deal isn’t signed yet so negotiations could still break down. Their latest report does say both sides want to get a deal done, and WWE is operating under the assumption McIntyre will be around long-term.
- Despite his winning the NXT Tag Titles with Baron Corbin this week, PW Insider says Bron Breakker is still set for a main roster call-up and is scheduled to be at SmackDown this Friday.
- In a post on X before last night’s Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed the show will be getting a new set after next month’s Revolution PPV.
- Regarding reports of recent budget increases and production upgrades for TNA, Fightful Select’s sources at Anthem tell them “many were actually related to software upgrades more than anything else.” The site’s also heard that while they haven’t changed TNA’s schedule, Anthem is also looking to cut costs at TNA this year.
- While he was still involved with TNA prior to Scott D’Amore’s firing, Haus of Wrestling says Anthem exec Ed Nordholm “is also no longer actively working on the TNA brand.” The site’s sources tell them Nordholm and D’Amore were “very close”.
