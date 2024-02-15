Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

Coming soon...

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 111 (Feb. 15, 8 pm ET)

NTPW Texas Contenders Series 30 (Feb. 115, 7:30 pm CT)

H2O Causing Havoc (Feb. 17, 8 pm ET)

Chris Bradley vs. GG Everson vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon (Unlucky 13 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Tournament First Round Match) Bam Sullivan (c) vs. JB Anderson vs. Kristian Ross vs. Lady Blakely (Unlucky 13 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Tournament First Round Match) Alex Stretch vs. Deklan Grant vs. Mouse (Unlucky 13 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Tournament First Round Match) Anthraxx vs. Jess Moss vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (Unlucky 13 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Tournament First Round Match) “Low Life” Louie Ramos vs. “Killdozer” Matt Tremont (Anything Goes Match) Austin Luke (c) vs. Kennedi Copeland (H2O Championship) Unlucky 13 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Tournament Finals

On FITE

REVOLVER Whatashow (Feb. 17, 9 pm ET)

Matthew Palmer vs. Vert Vixen Brick Savage vs. Jake Something Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich Arez & Gringo Loco vs. Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) Bryan Keith vs. Mansoor Elijah vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Alan Angels vs. Alex Shelley (c) vs. Exodus Prime vs. JD Griffey (WR World Championship) Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) vs. MonsterSauce (Alex Zayne & Lanch Archer) (WR World Tag Team Championship) Chris Bey vs. Lio Rush

Free matches here!

Alec Price vs. Joey Janela

Jordan Oliver vs. Mark Haskins

Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.