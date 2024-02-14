ROH reveals four matchups in women’s TV title tournament

The Ring of Honor women’s division has been jockeying for position in recent weeks in an effort to stake a claim at the ROH Women’s World Television Championship. Overall details on the situation have been quiet, but now we know four tournament matches on the path to crowning the inaugural women’s TV titleholder.

First round matchups include:

J-Rod vs. Queen Aminata

J-Rod vs. Queen Aminata





Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering

Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering





Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora

Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora





Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan

Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan





This batch of fights will air on the February 15 episode of ROH TV. Note that the list is not in any special order to forecast second round matchups.

Queen Aminata seems like a lock to advance. The other three bouts appear to be more competitive on paper. Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering are pals on screen, so being forced to wrestle each other so early is an interesting wrinkle. Mercedes Martinez is a former ROH women’s world champion, but Trish Adora is the type of pick that makes sense as an upset special. Diamante versus Kiera Hogan is notable, because they are a couple in real life.

The tournament will likely include four more matchups for the first round. Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz are two favorites to prevail, and they still need assignments for the tournament.

What’s your reaction to the first matches announced for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament?