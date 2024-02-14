Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Drew McIntyre is being advertised for a May WWE show in Italy, leading PW Insider to speculate he may have finally come to terms on a new contract with the company.

Sticking with Insider, they also say that while original plans called for Jade Cargill to be in the women’s Elimination Chamber match it appears those plans have since changed.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that while he was told early this year for Jamie Hayter’s return from injury he hasn’t heard anything new “in a couple months.”

After saying Rocky Romero is with AEW’s front office, Meltzer has since clarified Romero is also still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fightful Select says Scott D’Amore’s departure from TNA had been in the works for a month prior to when it was announced. D’Amore “adamantly did not want to leave.”

For what it’s worth, Matt Riddle told the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that he has “talked to TNA” about coming in.

