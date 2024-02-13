Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- “The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn,” according to WrestleVotes. His character will be inspired by his 2003 Hollywood Rock run. WrestleVotes has also heard there will be “Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise”, and closed their X post with “The story is just beginning...”
- Another Twitter/X account, Vital Vegas, says WWE will soon announce that Las Vegas will host its first WrestleMania since 1993’s IX.
- Several outlets pointed out that Brock Lesnar has been removed from the video open that plays before WWE shows, with LA Knight in Lesnar’s place. This is part of the company’s efforts to scrub Lesnar from their properties due to his ties to the Vince McMahon sexual abuse scandal.
- An Elimination Chamber match preview that was briefly posted on WWE.com listed the entrants for the women’s Chamber match in Australia as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton.
- NXT will tape two episodes tonight, which the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says is because there will be tryouts in Perth so “key NXT people” will be leaving before next Tuesday.
- In F4WOnline’s Daily Update, Dave Meltzer reported that “Rocky Romero is now part of the AEW front office.” Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the report.
- After PW Insider mentioned how AXS plans to use TNT talent on their other programs moving forward, the site now says Eric Young will be hosting the second season of AXS TV’s Vinyl Obsession.
