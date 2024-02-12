Bryan Danielson wants a neutral ground rubber match with Zack Sabre Jr. after a classic in Japan

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s The New Beginning in Osaka featured a rematch between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. The two men, considered by many to be the best technical wrestlers in the world right now, wrestled for the first time at AEW WrestleDream last year.

Consensus seems to be that Sunday, Feb. 11’s second match between the American Dragon & ZSJ was better than their first — and the Oct. 1, 2023 clash in Chicago was pretty highly thought of.

Interestingly, however, given that both men are regarded as mat-based submission specialists is that Sabre Jr. beat Danielson by pinfall in Osaka. Bryan also won their WrestleDram match the same way, meaning that while their series is tied at one match a piece, neither has made the other tap out.

Danielson is using that as part of his justification in calling for a tie-breaker.

The two rivals shook hands after their match this weekend, with Bryan further showing respect by raising the victor’s hand.

Bryan Danielson shook hands in respect of Zack Sabre Jr.'s technical game in Osaka, after ZSJ pinned the American Dragon!#njnbg reporthttps://t.co/3q79SFiUoJ



Watch the replay now!https://t.co/avjRglZoXo#njpw pic.twitter.com/qvUbdA1UZM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 11, 2024

He continued to do so the post-match presser:

“The best technical wrestler in the world, it’s not me anymore, it’s Zack Sabre Jr. I hope the Japanese fans appreciate every time we get to see him.”

And that’s also where the Dragon called for a trilogy:

“I didn’t tap out, but he caught me. To be fair, if I’m going to give myself the benefit of the doubt, I think I might want one more. I beat him in AEW, he beat me in New Japan, I say we do two out of three falls somewhere on neutral ground and I’ll leave it at that. “Let’s find a promoter, any promoter in the world who wants to do a two out of three falls match with me and Zack Sabre Jr, we’ll find a way to get it done. Thank you, guys, and god bless New Japan, I love this place.“

Danielson’s said he plans to retire as a full-time wrestler later this year, but that should leave time to settle this. When and where will it happen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.