Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

According to the Wrestling Observer, if WWE decides to do a Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins match it won’t be at Elimination Chamber. The Rock is only booked for WrestleMania 40.

Per Fightful Select, Kazuchika Okada has agreed to a deal with AEW and he’s expected to debut after fulfilling all commitments to New Japan. There were talks with WWE, but AEW appears to be where he’s landing.

PW Insider notes that Jade Cargill has impressed WWE with her work in a Super Bowl commercial and she’s even more highly thought of now. She’s expected to land on the SmackDown roster in the lead up to WrestleMania 40.

Speaking of Cargill, the Daily Update says she’s currently slated to be in the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says they have been told morale within AEW has “really picked up and is the best in some time.”

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian believes AEW will run more than one stadium show in the United States this year, counting its usual Grand Slam event in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

