Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 4-10, 2024 — NXT Vengeance Day, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Not a bad couple weeks for our girl B...

Our guy DM Hunk has been on a roll too, finishing behind the leader and just in front of the one of the new members of SmackDown’s women’s division.

Landing atop the restarted AEW Rankings helped put the Mogul in fourth.

They seem destined to be on opposite sides of a tag match at some point soon. For now they tied for fifth.

Seventh gave us an interesting log jam, as we rewarded La Madrina, KO, and the American Dragon equally for respectively rejoining Santos Escobar on the main roster, continued use of brass knuckles, and the latest date on a dream match world tour.

His Saturday night alliance with FTR has given a certain AEW young gun a chance to do more than just dance, and that’s helped him pick up points the past couple weeks himself.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 44

1. Bayley

2. Drew McIntyre

3. Tiffany Stratton

4. Swerve Strickland

5. (tie) Seth Rollins

5. (tie) The Rock

7. (tie) Bryan Danielson

7. (tie) Elektra Lopez

7. (tie) Kevin Owens

10. Daniel Garcia

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where [SKRRT] somebody moved into eighth like it was it their house...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 3

1. Orange Cassidy - 123.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Swerve Strickland - 48

9. Jay White - 47.5

10. (tie) Gunther - 46

10. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 46

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!