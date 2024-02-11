Rumor Roundup: Plans for The Rock at WrestleMania, Mercedes Moné, Lesnar & McMahon, more! The latest rumors, including plans for The Rock at WrestleMania 40, AEW focusing more on its women’s division with the signing of Mercedes Mone, it’s too late to remove Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon from the WWE 2K24 video game, and more!