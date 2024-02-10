MLW books Minoru Suzuki and Mistico for title fights at Intimidation Games

MLW is bringing in the big guns as title challengers for Intimidation Games in New York City on February 29. Minoru Suzuki from NJPW and Mistico from CMLL have a chance to win gold.

Minoru Suzuki will battle Satoshi Kojima for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

In a move to honor the city that launched “Kojimania” in 2002, Kojima expressed his desire to give New York City the privilege of hosting his first title defense.

Kojima recently won the title from Alex Kane at MLW SuperFight. Kojima was the inaugural heavyweight champion in MLW back in 2002. Over 20 years later, he holds the prize once again. Suzuki previously debuted at MLW Slaughterhouse, and he made a strong statement in victory over Jacob Fatu. The combined age for this title fight is 108. Kojima is powered by bread and beer at 53 years of age, while Suzuki is fueled by murder at 55.

Mistico will compete against Rocky Romero for the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Mistico stands tall as the biggest star in CMLL. In addition to championship gold on the line, Mistico and Romero will act as proxies for the war raging between Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) and Salina de la Renta. Duran made a surprise return to back Mistico for the luchador’s debut at MLW SuperFight. Mistico prevailed over CMLL rival Averno on MLW turf, and that win put the masked man in position to challenge for the middleweight strap. Despite mingling in Mexico over the past year, Mistico and Romero have only wrestled one-on-one once before. Mistico won that round as a special attraction bout in AEW.

The current lineup for MLW Intimidation Games includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki MLW World Middleweight Championship: Rocky Romero (c) vs. Mistico

Rocky Romero (c) vs. Mistico Bobby Fish returns

MLW Intimidation Games will be available for live streaming through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.

