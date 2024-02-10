Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said when he asked around about what WWE’s plan is for The Rock at WrestleMania 40, given the chaotic nature of what went down with his heel turn at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, he was repeatedly told to “just let this play out.”
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer heard that WWE is not planning to book The Rock vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 40, despite tension building between them on television.
- As far as that WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference is concerned, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says the press “was told the day of the show there would be no questions allowed.” Meltzer speculates that WWE didn’t want TKO board member Dwayne Johnson to be asked any questions about Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking allegations, pointing out that Pat McAfee avoided the topic when interviewing The Rock earlier that day.
- Zarian says AEW has “a mission statement to make their women’s wrestling better as a whole.” That is “a key thing for them this year,” and Mercedes Moné will be the centerpiece of that effort once she debuts for the promotion at AEW Big Business on March 13 in Boston.
- Per WON, even though Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon have been scrubbed from the marketing for the WWE 2K24 video game, speculation in that industry is that it’s “too late” to remove them from the game itself.
- The Hollywood Reporter says Elon Musk’s X platform signed a two year deal with WWE to exclusively stream the new video series WWE Speed.
- According to The Observer, at one point there was a belief that the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match would go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Champion on the very same show in Australia.
