- In response to speculation WWE may have called an audible after CM Punk was injured in the Royal Rumble, Fightful Select reported that Cody Rhodes was the planned winner going into the match. However, the much-discussed Seth Rollins segment with Rhodes on the Jan. 29 Raw was done “as a result of Punk’s injury.”
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer remarked that Drew McIntyre’s angle with Punk on Raw was odd since Punk won’t be back until likely September and McIntyre’s contract is set to expire in April and he still doesn’t have a new deal.
- The SmackDown creative team was “blown away” by the reaction Trick Williams got on last week’s show, says Haus of Wrestling. Higher ups at WWE are now said to believe Williams has “future WrestleMania main eventer potential.”
- WWE’s discussed promoting Tiffany Stratton to Raw, per PW Insider Elite.
- AEW has made what they consider a “substantial offer” to Kazuchika Okada and are feeling confident enough that he’ll take it to put together tentative plans for his debut. That’s from Fightful, which also says WWE has been in touch with Okada, but doesn’t seem to have worked on or presented any creative to him. Okada is said to have been in discussion with wrestlers in WWE “to gauge his offers, WWE’s approach, and to help weigh a decision.”
- Cody Rhodes was Royal Rumble weekend’s top merch mover in Tampa/St. Pete, according to “internal memos” Fightful saw. Cody’s “Rumble winner” shirt was also the top selling item from the weekend online.
- MJF has a role in the upcoming comedy movie “The Floaters”, which Deadline says recently wrapped filming in New York.
- In other wrestling-related movie news, Seth Rollins’ MCU career may end up the same way his wife’s did. Reports are the villain group Rollins’ character was a part of has been completely removed as part of re-writes and re-shoots on “Captain America: Brave New World”.
