CMLL announces new subscription plans for live shows

CMLL is offering new subscription tiers to view their lucha libre shows through YouTube. Note that the prices in the graphic are for Mexican pesos.

The CMLL options list includes:

Superstar Fan: $8.99 USD monthly for access to Tuesday shows live and Friday standard shows on nine day delay

$8.99 USD monthly for access to Tuesday shows live and Friday standard shows on nine day delay World Champion Fan: $24.99 USD monthly for access to Tuesday shows live and Friday standard shows live

$24.99 USD monthly for access to Tuesday shows live and Friday standard shows live Legend Fan: $34.99 USD monthly for access to Tuesday shows live, Friday standard shows live, Friday special events live (Homenaje a 2 Leyendas, Aniversario, Men’s Grand Prix, Women’s Grand Prix, Dia de Muertos), and two weekly matches from the Saturday shows

Luchablog posted a screenshot of the current US prices on YouTube.

While the subscription prices may give sticker shock to part-time viewers of CMLL, the overall value offers savings compared to the total amount super fans were spending to watch every show each week.

If you’re interested in taking the plunge, Friday’s show on February 2 is headlined by Mistico & Brillante Jr. versus Mascara Dorada & Neon in La Gran Alternatives tag team tournament final. The card also features Tessa Blanchard in singles action.

