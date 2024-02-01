Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 109: Above the Rim (Feb. 1, 8 pm ET)

PWF (Texas) Livewire 29 (Feb. 3, 7:30 pm CT)

DOA Kraken Skulls (Feb. 3, 7:30 pm PT)

CZW 25th Anniversary (Feb. 4, 4 pm ET)

Jazmyne Hao vs. Mika Lost Boys (Athan Promise, Juni Underwood, Miles Penn, & Ryan Rizz) vs. Post Game (Mike Walker & Vinny Talotta) & the REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) Dick Dynamo vs. Nicco Grey Brando Lee vs. Richard Adonis Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (c) vs. Nu Backseat Boyz (JP & Tommy Grayson) (CZW World Tag Team Championship) Griffin McCoy vs. Myles Hawkins Eran Ashe vs. O’Shay Edwards (CZW Rules Match) Desean Pratt vs. Rich Swann (c) (CZW World Heavyweight Championship)

H2O Full House (Feb. 5, 8 pm ET)

On FITE

AIW Eye for an Eye (Feb. 3, 7:30 pm ET)

Chuck Stone vs. Tre LaMar Derek Dillinger vs. Magnum CK Dominic Garrini vs. Shelby Wylder Dex Royal vs. Mikey Montgomery Alec Price vs. Joshua Bishop vs. Paul London vs. Sam Holloway Josh Prohibition vs. Tyler Jordan (Akron Street Fight) Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) Eric Taylor & the Duke vs. Isaiah Broner & Wes Barkley

GCW The Coldest Winter 2 (Feb. 3, 8 pm PT)

Bodhi Young Prodigy, Starboy Charlie, & Titus Alexander vs. Los Desperados (Arez, Demonic Flamita, & Latigo) Kerry Morton vs. Mike Jackson Alexander Hammerstone vs. Charles Mason Santana Jackson vs. Su Yung Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth Chris Bey vs. Man Like DeReiss Blake Christian (c) vs. Dark Sheik (GCW World Championship)

CZW 25th Anniversary (Feb. 4, 4 pm ET)

Yep, CZW is broadcasting on both services, see above for the card!

GCW Feel No Ways (Feb. 4, 8 pm MT)

Microman vs Mini Abismo Negro Deathmatch Royalty (Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Cardona, & Steph de Lander) vs.Insane Clown Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & Violent J) Alexander Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday Blake Christian (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel

Free matches here!

Jordynne Grace 2-Pack

Steph De Lander vs. Ziggy Haim

Kevin Knight vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Myron Reed

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.