Former world tag team champion exits NWA

Bestia 666 announced that he is exiting the National Wrestling Alliance.

Going forward, I will no longer be part of the NWA. I want to thank Billy Corgan and everyone in the company for the opportunity to be a part of it the last few years. I wish the NWA the absolute best. Thank you for everything.

Bestia is a two-time tag team champion with Mecha Wolf in the NWA. The luchador duo known as La Rebelion carried the NWA World Tag Team Championship for 286 days (won on August 29, 2021) and 364 days (won on August 27, 2022).

Even though Mecha Wolf still appears to be working with the NWA, losing Bestia is a hit to the tag team division. La Rebelion always put on exciting matches.

Moving forward, Bestia is competing in The Crash lucha libre promotion in Tijuana. No details have been mentioned for dates elsewhere. Mecha Wolf is booked to appear in the main event of an upcoming AAA event. He will be teaming with Chessman against Alberto del Rio and Hijo del Vikingo. Mecha Wolf also has work touring with his band, Monster Wolf.

