Three title bouts announced for NWA Powerrr debut on The CW app

The National Wrestling Alliance will soon begin the newest season of Powerrr. The broadcast debuts with The CW app on Tuesday, February 6. The NWA confirmed three title bouts as feature matches for that episode.

The championship contests, as reported by PWInsider.com, include:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Matt Cardona in The Ultimate Match of Death with 10 pound of gold weapons

These matches were taped January 13 from the NWA Paranoia event in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

EC3 defends the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona with a wild situation. The Deathmatch King wanted to compete in his specialty, but the Over Man upped the ante to The Ultimate Match of Death. The NWA sweetened the idea with ten pounds of gold weapons at their disposal. This sounds like a spectacle too crazy to pass on viewing.

Kenzie Paige continues her reign with the NWA Women’s World Championship against Tiffany Nieves. Win or lose, Nieves has good news. She officially signed with the the NWA.

Aron Stevens is guiding Blunt Force Trauma into action to defend the NWA World Tag Team Championship against Tim Storm and Jax Dane. The former NWA world heavyweight champions were historic rivals who bonded through respect to become friends. Storm returned from retirement to go for gold one more time.

The CW app is a free product. Aron Stevens explains the details with a poetic melody.

Will you be tuning in to the NWA Powerrr season debut with the CW app on February 6?