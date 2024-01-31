Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that “some people think” that Brock Lesnar may never come back to WWE.

Meanwhile, WrestleVotes says there are “new card variations on the table” for WrestleMania 40 now that Lesnar and CM Punk are out and Seth Rollins’ status is still questionable. WWE will apparently “take their time” and “consider just about everything.”

Meltzer on Cody Rhodes not announcing his WrestleMania opponent on Raw and teasing that he’ll think about Seth Rollins’ offer: “The idea is they can build up for a week or two and pop a big rating for Cody’s decision.”

For what it’s worth, early betting odds from BetOnline have multiple title changes coming at WrestleMania 40, including Cody Rhodes finally finishing the story.

According to Fightful Select, even if an NXT wrestler is working on Main Event tapings that shouldn’t be taken as an indication they are being considered for a call up to the main roster.

Although Rey Fenix was on television recently, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes “he’s pretty banged up and not expected back that soon.”

They also say Megan Bayne should be starting in AEW shortly.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.