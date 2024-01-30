Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Kevin Owens wrestled at Royal Rumble with a fractured foot, per Wrestling Observer. Owens suffered the injury on the Jan. 5 SmackDown, and hadn’t wrestled since until last Saturday. No word yet on his recovery time or if he’ll need to be off television.
- A source told PW Insider that if anyone thinks Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel knew about the specific allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit before buying WWE or letting his daughter work there (Ashlee Emanuel has worked as an Executive Assistant at WWE since before the merger), they “don’t know Emanuel” or understand how “ferociously he will eradicate” anything that threatens his businesses.
- Citing Emanuel’s willingness to return a $400 million investment Saudi Arabia made in Endeavor after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, the source told Insider that Emanuel won’t hesitate to get rid of “anything and anyone” that threatens WWE’s future.
- PW Insider also tells us that Mercedes Moné will be back working in pro wrestling by March, and “not for WWE”.
- One that many already guessed, also from PW Insider: Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania challenger will be determined by an Elimination Chamber match at next month’s show in Perth, Australia. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are considered the frontrunners for the ‘Mania spot, so they’ll be in the Chamber match.
- Naomi will be a member of the SmackDown roster, says Fightful Select.
