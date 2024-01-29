Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock “is still happening” this year he just doesn’t know exactly when or where.

Fightful Select says WWE “reached out to outside companies about potential Royal Rumble surprises.” TNA is one that worked with them to make Jordynne Grace’s debut happen, and they were apparently very accommodating.

Post Wrestling brings word that Brock Lesnar was going to work with Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber before he was removed due to the lawsuit against Vince McMahon he is named in.

The Daily Update at F4Wonline.com also notes that Lesnar was set to work GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40 and “there were a number of changes made for ‘Mania in the last few days.”

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on WOR that he was told Jade Cargill “has a hard time remembering a lot of stuff” in terms of her in-ring work. He thinks she needs to get out on the road and start working with veterans to get her experience sooner rather than later.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes they were told that the working idea right now is to keep SmackDown on Friday nights when it moves to USA. That’s not locked in, however.

Sticking with the WON, they say Alberto El Patron and “another controversial wrestler looking to rehab their career” are coming to AAA in 2024 and there will be a “zero tolerance agreement with both.” Alberto is scheduled for the entire year, provided there are no issues.

Per Fightful, Samantha Irvin worked the entire Royal Rumble show because Mike Rome lost his voice.

