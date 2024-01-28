Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 21-27, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, Royal Rumble, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Your little “Bat Symbol” was real cute and all...

Tony Khan’s much discussed Jan. 17 Dynamite main event took the top two spots in our latest Rankings.

Dropping Butch to once again become the Bruiserweight put Pete just in front of the woman who won the right to be Lyra Valkyria’s Vengeance Day challenger.

A pair of all-time greats took the middle two spots in the Top Ten.

Switchblade won a belt and grew his squad. The Patriarch kept his title and his Family together.

Standing up to The Tribal Chief put SmackDown’s GM just ahead of the injured World Heavyweight champ and the new NEVER Openweight king.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 42

1. Samoa Joe

2. HOOK

3. Pete Dunne

4. Roxanne Perez

5. Sting

6. R-Truth

7. Jay White

8. Christian Cage

9. Nick Aldis

10. (tie) EVIL

10. (tie) Seth Rollins

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we now have a very apt tie in sixth place...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 20

1. Orange Cassidy - 123.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Jay White - 47.5

9. (tie) Gunther - 46

9. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 46

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!