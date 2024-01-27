Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- PW Insider says there is a backstage feeling of relief in WWE after Vince McMahon resigned from TKO. There are people in the company who felt he was a “black cloud hanging over everything” even when he wasn’t involved much, and they are glad he is finally gone.
- Insider claims there is a belief in WWE that Endeavor will clean house and get rid of anyone close to McMahon, in order to have a “fresh start” for the company.
- Per Fightful Select, before Trinity Fatu left TNA, she told people there that she’s returning to WWE, and it sounds like that could happen tonight at Royal Rumble.
- Meanwhile, a WWE source expressed doubt to Fightful about Sasha Banks returning to WWE at Royal Rumble.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says the belief in AEW is that Mercedes Moné and Kazuchika Okada will both “be starting soon” for the company. As far as Mercedes is concerned, “there is talk her debut will be played up extremely big and that announcement could be soon.”
- The Observer notes that a women’s championship match at WrestleMania 40 between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch has been “planned for months” and is “still on the schedule.” That makes Lynch a favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble match.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer believes Kosha Irby will try to improve AEW’s poor ticket sales by booking “more shows in major markets” and “less shows in places like Bossier City, Louisiana, or Savannah, Georgia.”
- A shirt celebrating Vince McMahon’s 1999 Royal Rumble win was available for sale at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, but PW Insider says it was removed from the WWE Superstore by Friday morning. By yesterday afternoon, it was also pulled from their online store.
